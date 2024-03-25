Tornadoes and blizzard conditions hit Midwest, South amid severe weather warnings

On Sunday, five tornadoes were reported: three in Kansas and two in Texas.

A powerful spring storm has brought tornadoes to the Plains and the South, and blizzard conditions to the central and Midwest regions of the U.S. , which began over the weekend and are expected to continue through Tuesday.

In Perryton, Texas, a tornado damaged the roof of Ochiltree General Hospital, according to the National Weather Service.

Perryton is now under a winter weather advisory, with one to two inches of snow expected today, which the National Weather Service says may impede its ability to survey the damage and gauge the tornado's strength.

Tornado damage is seen at Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, Texas, March 24, 2024. Ochiltree General Hospital

Sunday's Perrytown tornado comes over nine months after a previous, deadly tornado ripped through the small town, killing three people, including an 11-year-old boy, in June 2023.

In Garden City, Kansas, another Sunday tornado reportedly damaged a power line, roofs and fences.

As the spring storm reaches East Texas and travels into Louisiana and Mississippi this afternoon and evening, it is expected to gain strength and turn severe, with damaging winds and possible strong tornadoes. Large hail and flash flooding are also a concern for the region.

The threat of tornadoes in Mississippi comes one day after the first anniversary of a deadly tornado that hit Rolling Fork.

On March 24, 2023, 25 people were confirmed dead in Mississippi with another 55 people injured after a powerful tornado ripped through the area, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, damaging or destroying approximately 2,000 homes.

The spring storms are projected to reach the Mississippi River from Louisiana to Missouri today by 6:00 p.m. ET.

By 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, the storms are forecast to be in a line from near Mobile, Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, with the most severe weather most likely experienced in Alabama.

On Monday, more than 12 million people across 13 states from New Mexico to Michigan are under winter weather alerts, including a blizzard warning for much of Nebraska and parts of Colorado, Kansas, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

In the Northeast, the storm will bring rain to the region on Wednesday and Thursday, but isn't expected to cause issues other than wet roads before it loses strength on Tuesday.