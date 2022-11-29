Tornadoes threaten multiple states in the South: Latest forecast

Cities in the bullseye include Memphis, Tennessee, and Jackson, Mississippi.

Numerous, intense tornadoes are possible as severe weather takes aim on the Gulf Coast and the Tennessee River Valley.

The tornadoes are expected to hit from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. People who live in weaker homes are encouraged to go to storm shelters.

The severe storms could also bring damaging winds and large hail.

Cities in the bullseye are: Jackson, Mississippi; Alexandria, Louisiana; and Memphis, Tennessee. Impacts could also reach New Orleans, Mobile and Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee and eastern Kentucky.

Flash flooding is possible in southern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

On Wednesday, the storm system is forecast to move east.

Strong thunderstorms are possible from the Florida Panhandle to the Carolinas. In addition, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected from Washington, D.C., to Boston.