A bus full of foreign tourists was bombed Sunday near Egypt's famed pyramids of Giza, injuring several passengers, authorities said.

The explosion happened as the tour bus was driving passed the Grand Egyptian Museum, close to the pyramids in Giza, officials said.

The bus was headed to the nearby Movenpick hotel when an improvised bomb believed to have been planted by the side of the road detonated, officials said.

Several people on the bus were hurt, but an official told ABC News that most of the injuries appear to be minor.

Photos of the damaged bus posted on social media show its front window cracked and its side windows blown out.

"We are aware of a reported attack on a tourist bus in the museum complex near the Pyramids of Giza area, resulting in injuries. We are not aware of any injuries to U.S. citizens at this time. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates," officials at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo said in a message posted on Twitter.

The attack was similar to one that occurred six months ago in almost the same location near the Grand Egyptian Museum.

On Dec. 28, a bus filled with Vietnamese tourists was targeted by a bomb planted in a wall and detonated as the bus went by. Four people on the bus were killed and 10 others were injured.

The December bombing was followed by police raids in Giza and North Sinai that left "40 terrorists" dead, Egyptian officials said.