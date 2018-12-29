Transcript for Terror crackdown in Egypt following deadly tourist attack in Cairo

We head overseas now to the attack on tourists at one of the wonders in the world. Sightseers in Egypt are back in the pyramids today despite a bomb that just killed three visitors from Vietnam. They have taken out at least 40 militants in raids following the attacks. Jennifer Eccleston has more. Reporter: Tonight, terror crack down in Egypt. Security forces fighting back after a bomb tore through this tourist bus near the Giza pyramids outside of Cairo, killing three Vietnamese tourists and a local guide on their way to a light show at the pyramids, Friday night. 11 others, wounded. The explosive device, crude and hidden in a wall, detonating as the bus drove by. There's been no claim of responsibility for the brazen attack. But, tonight, authorities releasing images of a raid on alleged terrorist hideouts, killing 40 militants. Egyptian officials say they received a tip indicating the suspects were planning more deadly attacks. This attack another blow to that nations tourism industry still recovering from years of political instability and extremist violence. Militants taking down a Russian airliner killing hundreds in 2015. The bus bombing is the first deadly attack against foreigners in over a year. But Egyptian officials are beefing up security amid fears of more violence, Jon. Thank you, Jennifer.

