Tractor trailer crashes into New Jersey home

The driver was suffering a "medical incident," officials said.

First responders rushed to the scene of a truck crash that tore through a house in Carteret, New Jersey, on Wednesday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer appeared to crash through a fence and slam into a house located on Chrome Avenue off Industrial Highway/Middlesex Avenue.

An accident occurred when a tractor trailer crashed into a house on Chrome Avenue near Industrial Highway/Middlesex Ave in NJ. The driver reportedly experienced a medical issue before the collision. WABC

The Borough of Carteret said in a statement that the driver of the tractor-trailer had a "medical incident" before the crash.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

An accident occurred when a tractor trailer crashed into a house on Chrome Avenue near Industrial Highway/Middlesex Ave in NJ. The driver reportedly experienced a medical issue before the collision. WABC

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.