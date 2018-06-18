Train derailment causes explosion, prompts evacuations

A freight train derailment in Indiana on Sunday caused a loud explosion and calls for mandatory evacuations in the area.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and emergency service personnel issued a mandatory resident evacuation within a one mile radius in Princeton, Indiana, on Sunday evening following the train derailment and explosion.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff, at approximately 7:19 p.m. local time Gibson County Central Dispatch received numerous 911 calls regarding a train derailment and explosion in the area of Old US 41 and Caniff Trailer Court.

No one was injured in the derailment, but a large fire sent thick, black smoke high into the sky.

Emergency responders conducted door-to-door evacuation announcements.

CSX Corporation, which operated the train, said the train had two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and nine empty railcars. The loaded cars were carrying propane, CSX said.

"CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation, and the safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan," CSX said in a statement.

Residents displaced by the explosion were directed to seek shelter at the Gibson County Fairgrounds Toyota Events Center.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police said it will release more information as it is available.