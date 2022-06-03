Transgender families reflect on anti-LGBTQ legislation at White House

The White House just released footage of its Trans Day of Visibility event.

The Biden administration is releasing footage of the transgender youth and their families who visited the White House for Transgender Day of Visibility back in March in honor of Pride Month.

In the clips, families talk about the fight they are enduring together to ensure transgender rights are protected and uplifted.

"Do you get tired do you get tired of fighting?" one mom asked her son, who replied, "Yes, but I know it's worth it. I know that there is a rainbow at the end of this storm."

There have been more than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills proposed in at least 28 states this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Eight states have signed such bills into law this year.

"It's just frustrating because you have to live your life basically pushing against this bigger force that's against you," one young man said in the video.

In a still from a video released by the White House shows transgender youth and their families in a discussion about transgender rights during a meeting at the White House at a visit on Transgender Day of Visibility back in March in honor of Pride Month. The White House

"Being courageous enough to speak up for yourself and say 'Look, I'm important. I matter.' It keeps me going and makes me want to work harder for you," a father told his child.

Such bills have banned LGBTQ content from some classrooms and schools, criminalized gender-affirming care for transgender youth, banned transgender people from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity and forced transgender women out of girls' sports teams.

Critics of these bills, including President Joe Biden, warn that LGBTQ youth are already susceptible to mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideations due to discrimination. They say these bills can only do more harm.

"Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights," the White House said in a May 31 statement. "These unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQI+ families in fear and pain."

The White House has said it will celebrate Pride Month this June by signaling support for the LGBTQ community and their families amid the wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Transgender families visited Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff on Transgender Day of Visibility in March to speak with him about what it's like to be transgender in this country amid growing anti-transgender sentiment.

The families also spoke amongst themselves about the challenges they face in their respective states across the country.

"Knowing that you are such a strong human being, knowing that you are asking for dignity makes me very strong," one father said to his son in the clips.

"Just to see that things are changing even though in Alabama … it's been a hard past couple of years," one child said. She later said, "Fighting for my gender-affirming care over the past five years since I've been transitioning, I'm so lucky to have a family that supports me."

Her father continued, "If we can change one person's mind, if we can maybe bend one heart, that we're just a family, you're just my daughter."

The administration has held several roundtables and listening sessions with trans and LGBTQ groups in states where LGBTQ rights have been threatened.

"The White House has been focused on uplifting trans kids, including having a trans teen introduce the President at last year’s Pride event to this year’s Transgender Day of Visibility roundtable with the Second Gentleman and 7 kids and families," said Hannah Bristol, who leads LGBTQI+ outreach in the Office of Public Engagement.

She continued, "As we see LGBTQI+ young people, especially trans kids, under attack in states across the country, we are focused on celebrating them, affirming them, and giving them platforms to tell their own stories."