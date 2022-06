Buttigieg said he is "experiencing mild symptoms."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday that he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is "experiencing mild symptoms."

In this May 16, 2022, file photo, Secretary of the Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a briefing about the bipartisan infrastructure law at the White House in Washington, D.C. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters, FILE

"I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg, 40, tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.