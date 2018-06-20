Trevor Noah offers rare praise to Ted Cruz: 'Let's give him props'

Trevor Noah praised Sen. Ted Cruz in a rare moment on Tuesday after the Texas Republican promised to deliver legislation to help deal with the country's ongoing border crisis.

“I never thought I would say this, but I agree with Ted Cruz. Seriously, we’ve given Ted Cruz a hard time on this show, but let’s give him props. He wants to solve this problem,” Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” said. “With a lot of Trump’s other unpopular policies, Republican lawmakers have kept quiet and done nothing, but this time may be different.”

Noah applauded Cruz and other Republicans who have spoken out against the Trump administration’s recent policy of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump defended the policy on Tuesday, placing the blame on Democrats in Congress and "crippling loopholes" in immigration laws.

“Over the past few days, outrage has been growing around the Trump administration’s new policy of taking kids from their parents at the border and this issue is not going away,” Noah said. “It’s like strip club glitter!”

Noah did manage to squeeze in at least one joke about Cruz’s appearance, though.

From tonight’s show -- Facing criticism for his border policy, Trump turns to his most trusted advisers: Fox News. https://t.co/A5CaVupvBL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 20, 2018

“We need to solve this problem before Ted Cruz decides to go to these detention centers himself because these kids have been through enough,” he said, joking that the senator's face could scare the children.

The kids would go from saying, “Please, please, let me out [of this cage]” to, “Oh no, what’s that? Keep me in,” if they saw Cruz in person, according to Noah.