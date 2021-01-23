Larry King remembered by celebrities, politicians: 'A newsman who interviewed the newsmakers' The legendary talk show host died Saturday morning.

Tributes are pouring in for iconic TV host Larry King, who died Saturday morning at age 87.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said, "We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King. The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him."

"We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage," Zucker said. "From our CNN family to Larry’s, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work."

Ryan Seacrest wrote, "I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted, "Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way."

Here are more tributes to King: