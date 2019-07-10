Tropical depression to form in Gulf of Mexico, threaten Louisiana

Jul 10, 2019, 6:52 AM ET
PHOTO: A 24-hour composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.PlayNOAA
WATCH Severe storm system triggering flash floods in North Dakota

A tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico could bring the first threat to the United States this hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 90% chance of forming into a tropical depression later Wednesday or Thursday in the northern Gulf.

PHOTO: There is a 90% chance for development into a tropical depression in the Gulf. ABC News
There is a 90% chance for development into a tropical depression in the Gulf.

By Thursday morning, it should be a tropical depression, with its center just south of New Orleans, in the central Gulf.

PHOTO: The system will most likely develop into a tropical depression by Thursday morning. ABC News
The system will most likely develop into a tropical depression by Thursday morning.

The depression will move east by Friday morning, and could even become Tropical Storm Barry.

PHOTO: The system will develop just off the southern coast of Louisiana. ABC News
The system will develop just off the southern coast of Louisiana.

Most reliable models show the system moving on shore somewhere in central Louisiana.

PHOTO: Spaghetti models show the storm most likely making landfall in central Louisiana. ABC News
Spaghetti models show the storm most likely making landfall in central Louisiana.

As this tropical system moves inland, it will spread heavy rainfall into Louisiana, eastern Texas, western Mississippi, Arkansas and even parts of Oklahoma. Flooding is expected in these areas.

The National Hurricane Center will begin to issue tropical storm or storm surge watches for the Gulf coast states during the day Wednesday.

PHOTO: Heavy rain will fall in the Lake Charles, La., area and north up into Arkansas over the weekend. ABC News
Heavy rain will fall in the Lake Charles, La., area and north up into Arkansas over the weekend.