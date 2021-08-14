Tropical Depression Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

A tornado or two may be possible across central and South Florida.

Tropical Depression Fred continues to produce heavy rain across central Cuba as of Saturday morning.

Fred is located about 90 miles south of Key West, Florida, and moving northwest at 13 mph.

Sustained winds are traveling at 35 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the warning area across the Florida Keys later Saturday.

Fred is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm as it passes near or west of the lower Florida Keys on Saturday afternoon.

It will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico overnight and into Sunday, and move inland over the northern Gulf Coast on Monday.

Through Monday, 3 to 5 inches of rain are anticipated across the Keys and South Florida.

Across the Florida Big Bend and Panhandle, 3 to 7 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches are expected. Flooding may occur. From Monday onward, heavy rain and flood impacts could extend into inland portions of the Southeast and into the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont, as Fred interacts with a front in the area.