Tropical Storm Beta moving towards Texas coast with up to 15 inches of rain possible The storm should make landfall on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Beta has winds of 60 mph this morning and is around 205 Miles southeast of Galveston, Texas moving west-northwest at 3 mph slowly towards the Texas coast line.

The latest forecast track of Beta shows the storm moving towards Texas on Monday, with the storm making landfall likely sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning as a tropical storm.

After making landfall the storm will begin to slowly turn northeast and track parallel to the Texas Gulf coast through Wednesday and then finally into the Mississippi River valley by Friday.

This morning, radar is showing outer bands of heavy rain reaching parts of the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and even the Florida Gulf coast.

There are Tropical Storm Watches, Warnings, and Flash Flood Watches in effect for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

High resolution Computer models are indicating that the official landfall of a slow moving Tropical Storm Beta will likely come late Monday or early Tuesday somewhere between Houston and Corpus Christi likely near or just north of the greater Victoria, Texas area.

High resolution forecast models are also consistent with showing not much movement of Beta once on land with barely any movement in the 24-hour period between Tuesday morning and Wednesday Morning. This will allow for torrential rain to continue to hit parts of Texas, particularly on the eastern side of the storm.

During this time frame, there could be storm surge of locally up to four feet.

The rainfall forecast has been reduced a little bit this morning, keeping the heaviest rainfall totals a little lower and little more defined. However, there is a good chance of locally over 10 inches of rain near the Galveston area, as well as a broad swath of 6 to 10 inches of rain along the Texas coast line into southern Louisiana, and even possibly into parts of northern Louisiana. The persistent heavy rain is likely to cause flash flooding in this region, and of particular concern will be the urban area near Houston.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Teddy is a Category 3 Hurricane with winds of 115 mph and is about 340 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

Teddy is expected to move northwest at 12 mph as a Tropical Storm Warning Remains in effect as Teddy is expect to move east of island late Sunday and Monday.

Teddy will then rush off into the northern Atlantic, perhaps grazing parts of extreme Southeast Canada. The main impacts in the Northeast U.S. will be rough surf.

There is a small low pressure system just off the East Coast of Florida and this area only has a very small chance of gaining tropical characteristics in the next five days.

Tropical Storm Wilfred will continue to struggle with further development and may dissipate as soon as today. If it doesn’t dissipate later today it will certainly within the next few days, well before affecting land.

Post Tropical Cyclone Paulette south of the Azores could regain some tropical characteristics over the next day or two.