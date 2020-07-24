Tropical Storm Hanna moves toward Texas coast

Tropical Storm Hanna is moving towards Texas Friday and now a tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the state, including south of Galveston, all the way down to the Mexican border, including Corpus Christi.

A tropical storm watch continues for the city of Galveston and east of Houston.

Texas, however, isn't the only state that could feel the impacts of Hanna. A coastal flood advisory has been issued for New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.

Hanna's path shows the storm making landfall sometime around noon Saturday, near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to have winds near 65 mph, which could down some trees and produce some minor damage, but the biggest threat with Hanna will be flash flooding.

Up to half a foot of rain is forecast for southern Texas, but some areas could see near 10 inches of rain. Meanwhile, 1 to 3 inches of rain is in the forecast from Houston to New Orleans, where localized flooding is possible.

There are two other major systems worth monitoring, including Hurricane Douglas, which is now a major Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Douglas is in the Pacific Ocean, with winds currently up to 130 mph.

Thankfully, Douglas has probably already peaked in its intensity and is expected to weaken as it moves over the cooler Pacific Ocean water, on its way to Hawaii.

While it's expected to weaken, Hurricane Douglas is still expected to be a Category 1 hurricane with winds near 75 mph as it approaches Hawaii on Sunday morning.

The biggest threat in Hawaii will be flash flooding, but gusty winds could also down trees and damage homes.

Finally, Tropical Storm Gonzalo poses no threat to the U.S. as it approaches Barbados and the southeastern Caribbean islands this weekend.

It is expected to bring gusty winds and some heavy rains to the southeastern Caribbean islands.

After it leaves the islands, Gonzalo is expected to weaken and dissipate in the middle of the Caribbean Sea with no threat to any land.