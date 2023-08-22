Tropical Storm Harold strengthens in Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Texas

Heavy rain and some coastal flooding is possible in southern Texas on Tuesday.

A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Harold as it moved toward Texas early on Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the southern Texas coast, including Corpus Christi, after the storm strengthened at about 2 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and some coastal flooding is possible in southern Texas as Harold is expected to make landfall Tuesday morning south of Corpus Christi.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.