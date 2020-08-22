Tropical Storm Laura, Marco simultaneously heading toward Gulf of Mexico The forecasts show the two storms hitting the Gulf early next week.

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco are both expected to travel towards the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days, with both storms likely to impact parts of the U.S. coast by the early half of next week.

Official Laura and Marco forecasts currently only show Laura becoming a Hurricane. However, if both were to become hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, it would be the first time on record that has happened.

The last time there were two tropical cyclones in the Gulf was in 2002, where Tropical Storm Fay was off the Texas coast, and Tropical Depression Edouard was off the Florida west coast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura has winds of 40 mph Saturday and is currently 70 miles east southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The storm is moving west at 21 mph.

Laura is disorganized Saturday morning and will move over parts of the Caribbean through this weekend.

There is a tropical storm warning in effect for parts of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On the current forecast track, Laura will move near Puerto Rico Saturday morning, then Hispaniola in the afternoon and night, and then near Cuba on Sunday.

Tropical storm force winds extend up to 205 miles from the center, mainly on the northern side of the storm. Wind gusts over 45 mph will be possible in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the next few hours.

Laura is expected to bring up to 8 inches of rain from Puerto Rico to Cuba. This could result in mudslides and flash flooding. Puerto Rico got hit pretty hard by Isaias just a few weeks ago with major flash flooding.

The track and intensity of Laura remain somewhat uncertain as we get into next week since Laura could interact with quite a bit of land this weekend.

Laura is expected to reach the Gulf on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco has winds of 45 mph Saturday morning and is about 115 miles east southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm is moving north-northwest at 12 mph. A hurricane watch has been issued for parts of Mexico, including Cancun.

Tropical storm warnings are also in effect for that region as well.

Marco is expected near the Yucatan Peninsula later Saturday and then move into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. The storm will then move northward and likely turn northwest as it moves towards the U.S. coast by Tuesday.

Tropical storm force winds extend 70 miles from the center. Locally, up to 10 inches of rainfall will be possible in the Yucatan Peninsula, which could result in flash flooding.

It is still too early to determine the location and magnitude of the impacts Marco will bring to the U.S.

ABC News' William Mansell contributed to this report.