Truck strikes barrier near White House, driver charged

A man was charged with five counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

The driver of a rented box truck that collided with a security barrier near the White House on Monday was arrested and charged, law enforcement officials said.

The U-Haul truck crashed at about 10 p.m. on the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House, officials said.

An adult male suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was charged with five counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property, U.S. Park Police said.

He was also charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or their families, police said.

The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies investigate a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, May 23, 2023. Nathan Howard/Reuters

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement.

A "preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck" the barrier, he said.

The truck was cleared for potential explosives, a law enforcement official said.

Park Police confirmed to ABC News that the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.