Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines in Michigan

A former candidate for attorney general in Michigan pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges associated with his efforts to obtain and damage voting machines in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court official.

Matthew DePerno, who ran an unsuccessful bid as the Republican candidate in 2020, was charged on four counts, including undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit unauthorized access to a computer system and willfully damaging a voting machine, according to Richard Lynch, an administrator at the Oakland County court in Michigan.

DePerno was arraigned Tuesday alongside Daire Rendon, a former GOP state representative, who was charged with conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses.

"These allegations are incredibly serious and unprecedented," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement Tuesday. "The 2024 presidential election will soon be upon us. The lies espoused by attorneys involved in this matter, and those who worked in concert with them across the nation, wreaked havoc and sowed distrust within our democratic institutions and processes."

Both entered not guilty pleas, Lynch said.

"We know the 2020 Presidential Election in Michigan was the most heavily scrutinized election in American history, and every audit and review found the election to be secure, fair, and accurate to the will of the voters," Nessel said. "The alleged actions by these defendants, and others, who worked to erode trust in our election system caused undeniable harm to our democracy."

