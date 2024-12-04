Trump asks to dismiss Georgia election interference case over presidential immunity

Trump's attorney wants an appeals court to order the case dismissed.

Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case should be dismissed because a sitting president is immune from criminal prosecution, the president-elect's lawyer told a Georgia appeals court on Wednesday.

"A sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal process, state or federal," Trump's attorney Steve Sadow wrote in a five-page notice filed on Wednesday.

Sadow asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to direct the trial judge overseeing the case to dismiss the indictment on the grounds that local prosecutors are prohibited from interfering with a president's official duties.

"This is particularly true where, as here, there is compelling evidence of local bias and political prejudice against the President by the local prosecutor, who not only answers to a tiny segment of the American electorate but is acting in clear opposition to the will of the citizens of Georgia as reflected by the recent election results," Sadow argued.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last year to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Four defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Faith & Freedom's 2024 Road to Majority Conference in Washington, DC on June 22, 2024. Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

The case has been on pause after Trump and his co-defendants launched an effort to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified from the case over her relationship with a fellow prosecutor. Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee declined to disqualify Willis, but the case has been paused as Trump and his co-defendants appeal the decision.

An oral argument before the Georgia Court of Appeals was initially scheduled for Dec. 5, but was unexpectedly canceled last month without explanation.

Sadow asked the same appeals court to direct McAfee to dismiss the indictment against Trump on the grounds that the prosecution is unconstitutional.