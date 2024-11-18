Georgia court cancels hearing in Trump's appeal of Fani Willis disqualification case

The Georgia Court of Appeals gave no reason or explanation for the delay.

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday canceled a hearing that was set to weigh president-elect Donald Trump and his codefendants' appeal of the Fani Willis disqualification issue, which stemmed from his criminal prosecution in Georgia.

Oral arguments were scheduled to take place on Dec. 5 -- a month after the election -- but have now been canceled.

"The oral argument scheduled to take place on December 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. is hereby canceled until further order of this Court," the one-line order from the court said.

No reasoning or explanation was given from the court. Trump and some of his codefendants had appealed a judge's ruling that allowed Willis to stay on the case after the resignation of a prosecutor on her staff with whom she had a romantic relationship.

President-elect Donald Trump listens during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last year to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Four defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The former president has blasted the district attorney's investigation as being politically motivated.

Since winning the presidency, Trump's legal issues -- which once dominated his campaign schedule and rhetoric -- have largely been slowed or seemingly brought to a halt.

Trump's appeal of his Jan. 6 case in Washington, D.C., has been temporarily paused, and the New York judge who oversaw his criminal case that resulted in his conviction has delayed his ruling on whether to throw out the conviction based on presidential immunity.

The Fulton County DA, which brought the charges against Trump in 2023, previously declined to comment when asked by ABC News about the future of the case.

Trump has plead not guilty and has called the case politically motivated.