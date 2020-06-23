Trump says he's authorized arrests of anyone 'who vandalizes or destroys' monuments He said the action was "effective immediately."

President Donald Trump said he authorized the federal government to "arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S."

Trump also wrote the offense would be punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

"This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!" he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

His comments come as protesters against police brutality and systemic racism have called for statues and other monuments of historical figures with ties to racism or slavery to be taken down.

