Trump clemency recipient arrested for allegedly punching father-in-law

Jonathan Braun was allegedly chasing his wife before punching her father.

A Staten Island man who ran a large-scale marijuana smuggling operation and whose 10-year federal prison sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump has been arrested for domestic assault in Atlantic Beach.

Jonathan Braun, 41, is charged with punching his father-in-law Tuesday after the elderly man came to the assistance of Braun's wife, whom he was chasing after an argument, according to prosecutors.

Braun pleaded not guilty. The judge released him on his own recognizance over the objection of the Nassau County District Attorney's office, which requested bail.

At the time Trump granted Braun clemency, on his last day in office, the White House said Braun "will seek employment to support his wife and children." Braun has assaulted his wife numerous times since his release, according to court records.

Braun also has a history of violence and threats.

At the time of his clemency, Braun still faced investigations related to his role in an operation that made predatory loans to small-business owners.

According to a lawsuit by the New York attorney general's office, Braun called business owners and insulted, swore at and bullied them, demanding payment and making threats.

"You have no idea what I'm going to do," the lawsuit quoted Braun as allegedly saying. "I will take your daughters from you."

Braun also threatened that he would come to one merchant's synagogue in Brooklyn and physically beat him and "publicly embarrass him," stating, "I am going to make you bleed."

He threatened another, "Be thankful you're not in New York, because your family would find you floating in the Hudson," according to the lawsuit.

Braun was granted clemency, along with dozens of others, on Jan. 19, 2021, his last day in office before Joe Biden took over as president.