Trump to plead not guilty in election interference case, waives right to be present at arraignment

Former President Donald Trump has waived his right to be present at his arraignment in his new federal election interference case and has authorized his attorney to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf, according to a filing Tuesday.

Special counsel Jack Smith unsealed a new indictment last week related to Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The superseding indictment includes the same charges as the original indictment, but removes allegations related to Trump's official acts as president in light of the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

The court has not yet set a formal date for Trump's new arraignment.

Both sides are due to appear in court on Thursday for a previously-scheduled conference in the case.

Trump last year pleaded not guilty to federal charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election in order to remain in power.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled in a blockbuster decision that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.