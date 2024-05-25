Over 2.9 million passengers were screened at airports, the agency said.

TSA marks record number of passengers as Memorial Day weekend kicks off

Over 2.9 million passengers were screened at airports across the country Friday, marking the most individuals screened by the Transportation Security Administration in 22 years, the agency said.

The 2,951,163 air passengers screened surpassed the previous record of 2,908,785 recorded in November during the Thanksgiving holiday rush.

Travelers wait in line to go through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security screening at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, on May 24, 2024. Michael Reynolds/EPA via Shutterstock

TSA screened 2,887,605 passengers on Thursday, according to the agency.

TSA is expecting over 18 million airline travelers to pass through airport security checkpoints between Friday and next Wednesday.

Four of the TSA's top 10 days of all time have been this month, according to TSA data.