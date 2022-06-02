What we know about the Tulsa mass shooting victims

Four people, including two doctors, were killed at a medical facility.

Two doctors, an employee and a patient were gunned down at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical building on Wednesday after the gunman allegedly targeted his doctor, blaming him for pain.

Here is what we know about the four people who died in America's latest mass shooting.

Dr. Preston Phillips

Dr. Preston J. Phillips, one of the victims in the June 1st shootings by alleged gunman Michael Louis at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa, Okla., is seen in an official staff portrait. St. Francis Health System

Dr. Preston Phillips was an orthopedic surgeon at Saint Francis Hospital. He had "an interest in spinal surgery, joint reconstruction -- including joint replacement and the treatment of fractures," according to the hospital website.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, described Phillips as a "consummate gentleman," telling reporters, "he is a man that we should all strive to emulate."

Phillips was the target of the mass shooting, authorities said.

Phillips performed surgery on the suspected gunman on May 19, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.

The suspect was released from the hospital on May 24, and after his release, he called several times over several days complaining of pain and wanting additional treatment, the chief said.

On Tuesday, Phillips saw the suspect again for additional treatment, the chief said. On Wednesday, the suspect called the doctor complaining of back pain and wanting additional help, the chief said.

A letter found on the gunman, who died by apparent suicide at the medical facility, made it clear "that he came with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way," Franklin said. "He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery."

Dr. Stephanie Husen

Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, one of the victims in the June 1st shootings by alleged gunman Michael Louis at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa, Okla., is seen in an official staff portrait. St. Francis Health System

Dr. Stephanie Husen, a sports medicine specialist, was working at the medical office when she was killed.

She graduated medical school at Oklahoma State University in 2000 and completed her internship and residency at Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to her hospital profile.

Amanda Green

Amanda Green was an employee who had a "supervisory role" at the medical facility, officials said.

She leaves behind a husband and two teenage sons, The Oklahoman reported, citing her Facebook page.

William Love

William Love was a patient receiving care when the gunfire erupted.

Officials said Love held a door closed to help someone else escape the shooting.

Tulsa City Council Member Crista Patrick listens to officials during a press conference at Saint Francis Hospital on June 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. J Pat Carter/Getty Images