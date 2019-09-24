Turbulent weather hits Southwest, Tornadoes possible in Midwest

Flash flooding, dust storms and even a tornado were reported yesterday in Arizona.

This stormy weather had to do with a combination of remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Lorena and a storm system in the Southwest.

Some areas in Arizona got up to 3 inches of rain creating areas of flash flooding.

There was also a small and weak tornado reported just north of Phoenix. The last time there was a tornado warning for the Phoenix area was in 2016.

Dust storms also produced winds up to 60 mph creating near zero visibility on Interstate 10 in parts of the state.

Flash flood watches and warnings will be in effect for Arizona and New Mexico throughout the day as tropical moisture continues to move into the area producing an additional couple inches of rain.

The big story today could be the new storm system coming out of the Rockies and into the Midwest and the Plains where tornadoes, huge hail and damaging winds are possible.

The biggest threat for tornadoes will be from Des Moines, Iowa to Rochester, Minnesota.

Elsewhere, Karen is back to Tropical Storm status this morning.

The biggest threat with Karen for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be heavy rain locally of up to 8 inches which could possibly cause some localized flooding due to the mountainous terrain there.

Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Warning continues for Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands.

After Karen crosses Puerto Rico, it will head north into the open Atlantic Ocean where it could strengthen slightly but with no imminent threat to the USA.

Heat returns to the West as gusty winds and hot temperatures are expected from Los Angeles to San Francisco with Heat Advisories present those areas.

Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected in the Los Angeles metro area today while a Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of northern California where winds could gust near 50 mph.