Twitch streamer Kai Cenat speaks out for 1st time since causing mayhem with Union Square giveaway

Kai Cenat said in his first public comments that he is "beyond disappointed" with the large group that flooded Union Square park Friday afternoon for what was supposed to be a "safe and fun" giveaway.

In a Twitch livestream titled "First stream after New York," Cenat condemned the crowd "running around and destroying this and destroying that" and vowed to "do it in the correct way" in the future.

Thousands of people descended on New York City's Union Square last Friday after the streamer promised a giveaway of PlayStation 5 consoles and gift cards. He was charged with one felony -- first-degree riot, causing public injury and damage -- and two misdemeanors -- inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

Members of the NYPD arrest people after responding to thousands of people gathered for a "giveaway" event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area on Aug. 4, 2023, in New York City. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images, FILE

"It was never my intentions for things to happen the way it happened," said Cenat, who acknowledged he was "being hit with multiple charges" and must report to court next week.

Police made 65 arrests during the chaos, the majority of which were juveniles.

He said he will "have to chill for a little bit" from his appearances on social media because "I've got court dates that I've got to appear to."

Cenat has 6.5 million followers on Twitch, 6 million followers on Instagram and 4 million followers on YouTube.

People gather around and cheer for Kai Cenat, center, as members of the NYPD respond to thousands of people gathered for a "giveaway" event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area on Aug. 4, 2023, in New York City. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images, FILE

He said some of his followers "need serious counseling."

Cenat insisted he had items to give away, but was never able to. "Being from New York, it has literally always been ... my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am," he said.

He vowed next time to "hit up the right people, make the right calls and do it the correct way."