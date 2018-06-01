Uber driver allegedly fatally shot passenger on interstate

An Uber driver allegedly shot and killed a passenger in Denver on a major interstate early Friday morning, police told ABC affiliate KMGH-TV.

The shooting happened as the vehicle drove across a ramp from University Boulevard bridge to southbound Interstate 25 in Colorado's capital city, forcing the temporary closure of the roadway through morning rush hour.

Footage from the scene showed the silver sedan had crashed into the wall on the entrance ramp, which remained closed.

The Denver Police Department confirmed via its official Twitter account that a man had been shot dead, and another individual was transported to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

David Zalubowski/AP

KDVR

The individuals in the vehicle involved were not identified.

Police told KMGH-TV that the suspected shooter was a driver for the ridesharing company Uber and that the victim was a passenger in the car.

Police did not immediately respond to ABC News' request to confirm those details.

"We are all deeply troubled by the events in Denver today," a spokesperson for Uber said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the families of those involved, and we will continue working closely with police."