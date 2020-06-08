Uber Eats waives delivery fees for black-owned restaurants The delivery service has made it easier to support black-owned businesses.

Supporting black-owned restaurants just got even easier for anyone that orders delivery through Uber Eats.

"We are committed to supporting the Black community," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. "As a starting point, we will use Uber Eats to promote Black-owned restaurants while making it easier for you to support them, with no delivery fees for the remainder of the year."

He continued that in the weeks to come Uber will also "offer discounted rides to Black-owned small businesses, who have been hit hard by COVID-19, to help in their recovery."

Now, upon opening the app, users see a sleek black and white header promotion that reads "Support Black-owned restaurants."

Once that option is selected, a selection of restaurants will appear in a list of nearby restaurants available for delivery.

"You asked for an easy way to order from Black-owned restaurants -- we listened. Show your support by ordering from any of these restaurants with no Delivery Fee through 2020," the message on the app reads.

The CEO of the San Francisco-based company put out a full statement in the days following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody in support of the Black community and criminal justice reform.

"Uber stands in solidarity with the Black community and with peaceful protests against the injustice and racism that have plagued our nation for too long," Khosrowshahi wrote on Twitter.