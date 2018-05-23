Uber shuts down self-driving operations in Arizona, restarting in Pittsburgh

May 23, 2018, 5:00 PM ET
PHOTO: A self driving Volvo vehicle owned by Uber moves through an intersection in Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017.Natalie Behring/Reuters, FILE
A self driving Volvo vehicle owned by Uber moves through an intersection in Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2017.

Two months after a pedestrian death in Tempe raised alarms about the technology, Uber is shutting down its self-driving car operations in Arizona.

The decision will not impact Uber's traditional rideshare and food delivery services in the state.

Uber suspended its self-driving car program nationwide after its Volvo SUV struck and killed a woman walking her bicycle across the street. She was outside of the crosswalk and the Volvo was driving in autonomous mode. The incident called attention to the ability of self-driving cars to react to unexpected human behaviors.

An Uber spokesperson said the company would be resuming its self-driving operations in Pittsburgh and San Fransisco. The company also recently hired former National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Christopher Hart as an adviser.

“We’re committed to self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the near future," the spokesperson said in a statement provided to ABC News. "In the meantime, we remain focused on our top-to-bottom safety review, having brought on former NTSB Chair Christopher Hart to advise us on our overall safety culture.”

