Uber shuts down self-driving operations in Arizona, restarting in Pittsburgh

Two months after a pedestrian death in Tempe raised alarms about the technology, Uber is shutting down its self-driving car operations in Arizona.

The decision will not impact Uber's traditional rideshare and food delivery services in the state.

Uber suspended its self-driving car program nationwide after its Volvo SUV struck and killed a woman walking her bicycle across the street. She was outside of the crosswalk and the Volvo was driving in autonomous mode. The incident called attention to the ability of self-driving cars to react to unexpected human behaviors.

An Uber spokesperson said the company would be resuming its self-driving operations in Pittsburgh and San Fransisco. The company also recently hired former National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Christopher Hart as an adviser.

“We’re committed to self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the near future," the spokesperson said in a statement provided to ABC News. "In the meantime, we remain focused on our top-to-bottom safety review, having brought on former NTSB Chair Christopher Hart to advise us on our overall safety culture.”