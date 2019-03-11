A Southern California college student was stabbed on campus while walking her dog Sunday night, and now the suspect is at large, according to school officials.

The University of California Irvine student was attacked from behind around 10 p.m. along the 3300 block of Arroyo Drive, a block of student housing, university spokesman Tom Vasich told ABC News.

The female victim, who was not named, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, said Vasich.

The unknown attacker fled, Vasich said, and UCI police issued a campus-wide text and email telling students to stay in place. After a search, authorities believed the suspect had left campus and the shelter in place order was lifted, Vasich said.