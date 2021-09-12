2 unaccounted for, 1 injured after explosion rocks Atlanta-area apartment complex

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Ivan Pereira
September 12, 2021, 8:14 PM
3 min read

One person was injured and at least two people are unaccounted for after an explosion rocked an apartment complex in an Atlanta suburb Sunday afternoon, police said.

At 1:24 p.m. the Dunwoody, Georgia Police department received a call about the explosion at the Arrive Apartments, a luxury apartment complex roughly 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

At least 15 to 20 units of the three-story building was damaged in the blast, Dunwoody Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter told reporters at a news conference Sunday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and as of 4 p.m. there were two people who were unaccounted for, he said.

"Right now we're still searching a building, we had a lot of structural damage and structural instability to the building," Carter said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, he added. Carter said a leasing manager called Atlanta Gas prior to the explosion about a reported gas order.

The utility is at the scene of the explosion, assisting first responders and they shut off the gas to the entire complex, according to Carter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Top Stories

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain, flash flooding to parts of Gulf Coast

3 hours ago

2 unaccounted for, 1 injured after explosion rocks Atlanta-area apartment complex

2 hours ago

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Manchin, Sanders at odds over $3.5 trillion budget resolution

Sep 12, 12:42 PM

Top Stories

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Strategic pause on budget bill necessary: Sen. Joe Manchin

Sep 12, 10:46 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain to parts of Gulf Coast

1 hour ago

Manchin, Sanders at odds over $3.5 trillion budget resolution

Sep 12, 12:42 PM

GOP candidate refuses to answer whether he'll accept California recall results

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Strategic pause on budget bill necessary: Sen. Joe Manchin

Sep 12, 10:46 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain to parts of Gulf Coast

1 hour ago

Manchin, Sanders at odds over $3.5 trillion budget resolution

Sep 12, 12:42 PM

GOP candidate refuses to answer whether he'll accept California recall results

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Strategic pause on budget bill necessary: Sen. Joe Manchin

Sep 12, 10:46 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain to parts of Gulf Coast

1 hour ago

Manchin, Sanders at odds over $3.5 trillion budget resolution

Sep 12, 12:42 PM

Teenager fatally shot at Pennsylvania Halloween event

Sep 12, 1:13 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events