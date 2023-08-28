UNC-Chapel Hill ends lockdown over reports of 'armed and dangerous' person

Police are searching the campus for the person of interest.

The University of North Carolina was under lockdown after police received reports of an "armed and dangerous" person on or near the Chapel Hill campus Monday afternoon.

Several police officers were on the scene and going through the campus throughout the afternoon. The alert went out around 1 p.m.

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023, after the university locked down and warned of an armed person on campus. Hannah Schoenbaum/AP

Around 4:14 p.m., police gave the all-clear and ended the lockdown. They advised people to avoid Caudill Labs.

The school's police released a photo of the person they were looking for but didn't immediately identify him.

Classes and events were canceled for the rest of the day due to the emergency, the school said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement, saying that he has pledged state resources to help find the person of interest.

"This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community," Cooper said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.