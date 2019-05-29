A 21-year-old man in Utah has been charged with aggravated murder in the case of his 5-year-old niece who has been missing for days, police announced Wednesday.

Elizabeth Jessica Shelley was reported missing on May 25, according to the Logan City Police Department.

Cache County Sheriffs Office

Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen appeared emotional during a news conference on Wednesday when he announced that Cash County prosecutors had charged Elizabeth's uncle, Alex Whipple, with aggravated murder, child kidnapping and desecration of a body.

Whipple, the sole suspect in Elizabeth's disappearance, was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.

Evidence in the case includes Whipple's watch and sweatshirt, which were found to have blood matching that of his 5-year-old niece, Jensen said, citing court documents.

A bloody knife also matched the brand of knives in Elizabeth's family's home and the knife block in that home was found to be missing a knife, Jensen said.

Investigators also recovered a PVC pipe with a partial palm print matching Whipple's, the chief said.

It was not immediately clear when Whipple was due to appear in court on these charges.

A motive was still unknown, Jensen said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing search for Elizabeth's body, Jensen said on Wednesday, adding, "We're all living this together and we're doing the best we can to bring this to a close."