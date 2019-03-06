Unidentified young girl found dead in duffel bag near equestrian trail; officials ask public for help

Mar 6, 2019, 5:11 PM ET
PHOTO: Authorities are asking for the publics help as they investigate the death of a little girl whose body was found near a Los Angeles equestrian trail.PlayLA County Sheriff's Office
WATCH Unidentified little girl found dead near Los Angeles hiking trail: Officials

Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a young girl whose body was found in a duffel bag near a Los Angeles equestrian trail, officials said.

The unidentified girl was believed to be between 8 and 13-years-old, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Her body was partially inside a black duffel bag when she was discovered in Hacienda Heights Tuesday morning by county workers, Lt. Scott Hoglund told reporters Wednesday.

PHOTO: Authorities are asking for the publics help as they investigate the death of a little girl whose body was found near a Los Angeles equestrian trail.LA County Sheriffs Office
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a little girl whose body was found near a Los Angeles equestrian trail.

PHOTO: Authorities are asking for the publics help as they investigate the death of a little girl whose body was found near a Los Angeles equestrian trail.LA County Sheriffs Office
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a little girl whose body was found near a Los Angeles equestrian trail.

(MORE: Grisly details released in Boston mom kidnapping case: Her body was found bruised, bound, naked in suspect's trunk)

There were no obvious signs of trauma, Hoglund said, adding that it's being ruled as a suspicious death.

The cause of death will be determined at an autopsy, Hoglund said.

PHOTO: An unidentified little girl found dead in Los Angeles, March 5, 2019.KABC
An unidentified little girl found dead in Los Angeles, March 5, 2019.

(MORE: Gruesome details revealed after ex-boyfriend arrested in death of woman left in suitcase)

Authorities have not determined if she was dead before being placed in the bag, Hoglund said.

A motive is unknown, Hoglund said.

PHOTO: An unidentified little girl found dead in Los Angeles, March 5, 2019.KABC
An unidentified little girl found dead in Los Angeles, March 5, 2019.

(MORE: Mother charged in death of 7-year-old who was found in Denver storage unit)

Authorities described the girl as African American and thin, standing at 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 55 pounds. She was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Comments