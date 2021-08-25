Upcoming heat wave could hinder firefighting efforts in scorched West

More than 90 large wildfires are currently burning in the Western U.S.

Julia Jacobo
August 25, 2021, 6:36 PM
5 min read

Dozens of wildfires blazing through the Western U.S. are continuing to shroud surrounding areas in smoke and haze.

At least 92 large wildfires are continuing to burn in the West, mostly in California, Oregon and Washington. Evacuation orders are in effect for 17 of the active fires.

The Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, California, about 100 miles east of Sacramento, continues to spread, having burned through 126,182 acres by Wednesday afternoon and remains just 11% contained.

Smoke from the wildfires is continuing to bring poor air quality to much of the West, especially across the Northwest and northern Rockies. Seven states, from California to Colorado, are under air quality alerts on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nevada recorded its worst air quality in history due to the wildfires. The air quality is so bad in some areas that it prompted school closures.

Scorching temperatures could possibly fuel the flames. Twenty-two states in the U.S. -- from California to New York -- are under heat alerts Wednesday.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for the Southwest, where temperatures will top 110 degrees in some regions. And heat is expected to spread north to Central and Northern California through the end of the week -- with temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees in Sacramento, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blazes.

Red flag warnings have also been issued for Colorado and Wyoming, where strong, erratic and gusty winds, along with low humidity, could present dangerous fire conditions.

ABC News' Melissa Griffin and Max Golembo contributed to this report.

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Baby dies marking state's 1st pediatric death in 6 months

9 minutes ago

How COVID-19 vaccines work

Dec 10, 3:03 PM

Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

39 minutes ago

Top Stories

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Hospital CEO's tragic death prompts hundreds to get vaccinated

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay charge

2 hours ago

'Pain compliance': Video shows trooper pummeling Black man

Aug 25, 10:57 AM

Top Stories

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Hospital CEO's tragic death prompts hundreds to get vaccinated

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay charge

2 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson says booster shot increases protection against COVID-19

Aug 25, 10:19 AM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Hospital CEO's tragic death prompts hundreds to get vaccinated

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

Johnson & Johnson says booster shot increases protection against COVID-19

Aug 25, 10:19 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events