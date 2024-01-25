US Coast Guard rescues 33 people from sinking vessel in deep water

"The people were actively bailing out water in heavy seas."

The United States Coast Guard rescued 33 people from a sinking vessel in deep water when their boat began taking on water and sinking.

The incident occurred on Monday when Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received notification from the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Dependable after they encountered a sailing vessel taking on water with 33 people on board approximately six miles north of Cap-Hatien near the Haiti coast, according to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Pictures of the scene show inclement weather at the time of the rescue with the Dependable’s crew members pulling people aboard while their boat was taking on water.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew rescues 33 people from a vessel taking on water near Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Jan. 22, 2024. The people were transferred to Haitian authorities on Jan. 23, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard

“Dependable’s crew did a great job of rapidly responding to the dangerous situation,” said Lt. j.g. Chelsea Chamberlain, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “The people were actively bailing out water in heavy seas and if our crew hadn’t arrived when they did, the vessel would have likely succumbed to the sea.”

All 33 people who were rescued were brought aboard the Dependable and transferred to Haitian authorities in good health.