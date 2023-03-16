US military releases video from Russian fighter jet crash with drone

Communications were lost with the drone as the image pixelates into color bars.

U.S. European Command has released dramatic declassified video taken by the MQ-9 Reaper drone that shows the moment that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with it after attempting to spray the drone with jet fuel.

The video was taken from a camera on the drone’s underside and shows two different passes taken by the jets to spray the drone, the second one being the collision with the propeller at the rear of the drone, which is visible in the footage.

EUCOM also confirmed that communications with the drone were down for a minute and that the released video was edited for time.

When the video feed resumed one of the propeller blades can be seen damaged from the collision with the Russian fighter.

