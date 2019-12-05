US Postal Service creates new stamp to raise money for veterans with PTSD

A new stamp with a cause has sprouted up thanks to the U.S. Postal Service.

The USPS announced Monday that it has issued a semipostal stamp that will help raise funds for people who have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The stamp features a photographic illustration of a green plant sprouting from the ground covered in fallen leaves, intended to symbolize the PTSD healing process.

Greg Breeding designed the bright green bud set on a black background with the words "Healing PTSD" and the original art was done by Mark Laita.

"The Postal Service is honored to issue this semipostal stamp as a powerful symbol of the healing process, growth and hope for tens of millions of Americans who experience PTSD," David C. Williams, vice chairman, Board of Governors of USPS, said in a statement.

Williams served as the dedicating official for the new stamp and said that with its issuance "the nation renews its commitment to raise funds to help treat soldiers, veterans, first responders, health care providers and other individuals dealing with this condition."