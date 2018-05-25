USC president to resign over ex-campus gynecologist scandal

USC President C.L. Max Nikias is stepping down over a scandal involving a former campus gynecologist , the school's board of trustees announced Friday.

In a letter to students and faculty members, Rick Caruso, chairman of the Subcommitee of the Executive Committee, said Nikias and the board "agreed to begin an orderly transition and commence the process of selecting a new president."

Earlier this week, hundreds of faculty members called for Nikias to resign over his handling of sexual abuse allegations against former campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall, saying Nikia lacked the "moral authority" to oversee the investigation.

Jae C. Hong/AP, FILE

"We have heard the message that something is broken and that urgent and profound actions are needed," Caruso wrote in the letter announcing Nikias' resignation. The date of his planned exit was not announced.

At least six women have sued the university, alleging Tyndall had molested them during examinations. Tyndall, who spent 30 years at the USC health clinic, denied wrongdoing in interviews with the Los Angeles Times.