Uvalde breaks ground on new elementary school with plans to honor victims of shooting

A tree at its center will honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary.

The construction for a new elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, officially broke ground on Saturday.

The event comes more than a year after the May 2022 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, with building planners finding ways to honor the victims through its schematic designs, including a tree at its center.

Family members of the victims killed in a school mass shooting break ground for a new school in Uvalde, Texas, on Oct. 28, 2023. More than a year after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, the community broke ground on a new campus. Callaghan O'Hare/The New York Times via Redux

Uvalde was originally named after the oak trees that fill the region's landscape. Each branch of the school's tree will represent a victim.

The new elementary school is anticipated to open by the 2025-2026 school year, Tim Miller, executive director of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, said in a statement.

Currently, 75% of funds needed to build the new school have been raised, yet donations are needed to reach $60 million to open the campus by the 2025 goal, according to Miller.

A rendering of the bus drop off and visitor parking area, part of the new elementary plans and schematic design for proposed new Uvalde school. Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation

The new site is adjacent to another elementary school in the district, Dalton Elementary, allotting both campuses to access common spaces such as a library, gymnasium, and playground.

Security measures are a top priority to ensure Texas Education Agency standards are met, such as access control, exterior door numbering, security cameras, and visitor management, according to the foundation.

The groundbreaking ceremony was a student-led event with remarks from the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a nonprofit working with the school district to construct the new elementary school to replace Robb Elementary and Uvalde CISD school district officials.

A rendering of a collaboration space in a corridor, part of the new elementary plans and schematic design for proposed new Uvalde school. Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation

A name for the new school has not been announced yet.

The Uvalde school district did not immediately respond to comment about the demolition of Robb Elementary.