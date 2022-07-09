Uvalde mayor supports release of mass shooting hallway videos

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, said in a press release Friday that he supports The Texas House special committee investigating the Robb Elementary School shooting releasing the 77-minute hallway videos.

The videos will most likely be released on Monday and will show the breach that took place on May 24 when a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Mayor Don McLaughlin said that the release of these videos would “bring clarity to public, to the families, and to the survivors,” according to the press release.

It has been more than six weeks since the massacre at the elementary school and there have been questions about the response of the police before they breached the classroom where the gunman was as it took 77 minutes from the time the shooter entered the school to when he was killed by officers.

Mementos decorate a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 30, 2022. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

A report from the Texas State University's Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training released earlier in the week said there were missed opportunities to save lives and that one officer saw the shooter outside the school but did not take action.

The "officer did not hear a response [on his radio] and turned to get confirmation from his supervisor. When he turned back to address the suspect, the suspect had already entered the west hall exterior door at 11:33:00," according to the assessment.

McLaughlin disputed the report on Friday.

“Ultimately, it was a coach with children on the playground, not the shooter," McLaughlin said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Mireya Villarreal contributed to this report.