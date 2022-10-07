Uvalde school district suspends entire police force amid fallout from shooting

The district has faced withering criticism over its police department’s actions.

The Uvalde, Texas, school district -- still facing withering criticism over its police department's failings both during the May 24 elementary school massacre and since -- announced the suspension of the entire district police force on Friday.

The district said it's requested more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to be stationed on campuses and at extra-curricular activities, adding, "We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition."

The length of the school district police department suspension is not clear.

