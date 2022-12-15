Uvalde school shooting survivors tell their stories through photos

Eight young survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, joined ABC News to help tell their stories in the wake of the tragedy.

In a series of workshops, they learned the fundamentals of photography – starting with the technical operation of their cameras and ending with advice on how to visualize and capture their emotions through photos.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, is seen on Oct. 1, 2022. Madison took this photo because "it makes me feel safe because I know that God is with me." The cross outside the church is decorated with ribbons, which each have words written on them as a message to victims and survivors from Robb Elementary. (Photo by Madison) Photo by Madison

Their images showcased their lives by focusing on what people, places and things mean the most to them. Portraits of their parents and pets and close-ups of memorials around town demonstrated what the children say makes them feel safe, makes them feel happy and who they look up to.

"I've never had one of these things before. It's a cool experience," Noah, 10, said.

An added bonus to the project – the students say they forged new friendships with the other students through the monthlong experience based out of the El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde.

"I love being with everybody," Athena, 9. "Most of all, like, to me, I like meeting new people."

Seated: L-R Mario, Samuel, Noah, Daniel. 2nd row: L-R Athena, Mehle, Madison. Khloie was absent the final weekend. Radhika Chalasani/ABC News

This is just one part of ABC News' Uvalde:365 project, a yearlong series about how the community is recovering following the tragedy.

For a look at how the children turned from students to photojournalists, watch the video above.