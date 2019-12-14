Van with possible connection to Jersey City Jewish deli shooting found The shootings left four people, including a police officer, dead.

New developments in shootout that left 6 dead in New Jersey

New developments in shootout that left 6 dead in New Jersey FBI

The van that was registered to one of the alleged shooters in the deadly Jersey City attack has been recovered, authorities said Saturday.

The FBI was searching for the white 2001 Ford Van as the agency investigated the shooting at a Jewish deli and cemetery, which left four people dead, as "potential acts of domestic terrorism."

The vehicle was registered to suspected attacker David Anderson, 47, and has a "possible connection" to the shootings, according to the FBI.

The FBI in Newark, N.J. is requesting assistance locating a vehicle associated with David N. Anderson, the deceased suspect in the Jersey City Kosher supermarket shooting occurring on Dec. 10, 2019. FBI

Anderson and Francine Graham, 50, were identified as the two suspects who officials said carried out the attack and appeared to have been motivated by "both anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement."

Both were killed in an hours-long shootout with police on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded at 12:38 p.m. after police received a 911 call from an individual who discovered a body at the Bayview Cemetery, according to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

In this Dec. 10, 2019 photo, Jersey City police Sgt. Marjorie Jordan, left, helps fellow officer Raymond Sanchez to safety after he was shot during a gunfight that left multiple dead in Jersey City, N.J. Justin Moreau via AP Photo

The victim turned out to be Jersey City police detective Joseph Seals, who apparently went to the cemetery to meet one of the suspects who was an informant for him, sources told ABC News.

After the suspects allegedly killed Seals, they got into a stolen U-Haul van and drove to the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, arriving at about 12:43 p.m., Grewal said.

Responders work to clean up the scene of a shooting that left multiple dead at a kosher market on Dec. 11, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. Kevin Hagen/AP

The two then opened fire at the store, according to Grewal.

The victims killed at the kosher deli were identified as Mindy Ferencz, 33, the wife of the supermarket owner and mother of five; 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, a Yeshiva student; and Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49, an employee at the store.

Ferencz and Deutsch were buried at cemeteries in Jersey City and Brooklyn, respectively, on Wednesday. Thousands of members of the Jewish Orthodox community attended the burials.

A memorial for Rodriguez will begin on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Michigan Memorial Funeral Home in Paterson, New Jersey.