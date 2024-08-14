Vance to head to Hamptons for high-dollar fundraiser next weekend

The event is set to be hosted by a number of big-name Trump donors.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is set to attend a high-dollar fundraiser in the Hamptons next weekend, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by ABC News.

The event is set to be hosted by a number of big-name Trump donors, including billionaire hedge-fund manager John Paulson and Omeed Malik, the president of the investment firm 1789 Capital.

Trump's former secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross, is also listed as a host for the fundraiser, which is billed as an "afternoon event with next Vice President of the United States."

The fundraiser is set to be held in Southampton, New York, next Sunday, the invite said. Tickets to the roundtable event cost $25,000, with an "attendee" ticket going for $5,000. Inclusion in the host committee costs $50,000 per person, the invite said.

A person familiar with the event said it is expected to raise somewhere in the millions.

Notably, the event is also set to be cohosted by two former George W. Bush appointees. Cliff Sobel was the ambassador to the Netherlands under Bush, as well as ambassador to Brazil under the Bush and Obama administrations. Jeffrey served as Under Secretary, Economic, Energy and Agricultural Affairs after being nominated by Bush in 2007.

The event comes as both Trump and Vance have been on an aggressive fundraising blitz in recent weeks, with under three months to go until the election. Vance has been crisscrossing the country, raising money in California, Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Minnesota.

Republican vice-presidential nominee Senator JD Vance holds a press conference in Philadelphia, Aug. 6, 2024. Umit Bektas/Reuters

Trump's fundraiser at the home of billionaire financier Howard Lutnick's home in Bridgehampton, New York, earlier this month was similarly backed by wealthy allies including Malik, Paulson and Richard Kurtz. Lutnick said that event brought in $15 million for the campaign and the Republican Party.

Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee's joint fundraising operation together raised a total of $138.7 million in the month of July -- an uptick from their June fundraising total -- and entered August with $327 million in cash on hand, the campaign said.

It trailed the $310 million the Harris campaign said it raised in July, as they entered August with $377 million cash on hand. That haul was buoyed by the $200 million the campaign said it raised within a week of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race.

It's unclear how much the operation had raised before Harris took over the campaign. The money was raised by the Biden and Harris campaigns, the Democratic National Committee, and their joint fundraising committees.