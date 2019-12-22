Vandalism at Minnesota mosque being investigated as hate crime, police say Writings on a white board included "Merry Xmas" and references about Jesus.

Minnesota police are investigating vandalism that occurred at a mosque as a hate crime.

A member of Darul Iman Masjid in St. Paul interrupted an attempted burglary in progress when he walked into the mosque Saturday around 7 a.m., Steve Linders, public information officer for the St. Paul Police Department, told ABC News.

The suspect was in the process of trying to steal a laptop and other computers but fled without taking anything, Linders said.

A Google Maps Street View photo dated August 2017, shows Darul Iman mosque standing in St Paul, Minn. Google Maps Street View

He caused "significant damage" to the property after rummaging through an office and left some "rambling writings" on a whiteboard, Linders added.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations described the writings as "apparent hate messages" that included the phrase "Merry Xmas" and references to Jesus and God, according to a release from the organization.

"Because of the religious references in the graffiti and the damage done to the mosque, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this incident,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said in a statement. “These types of incidents serve to increase safety concerns for the Minnesota Muslim community."

The suspect caused up to $7,000 in damages, according to CAIR. A trail of broken glass was also found inside the building.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime due to the writings and because it occurred at a mosque, Linders said. The police department has increased patrol for mosques in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.