4 varieties of Goldfish Crackers recalled over fears of salmonella

The maker of Goldfish Crackers fears four varieties of their snack could have salmonella, triggering a voluntary recall.

Pepperidge Farm announced the action on Monday after an ingredients supplier said whey powder used in a seasoning could be contaminated. No illnesses have been reported so far.

The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

Please take a moment to read this important message regarding four varieties of Goldfish crackers and our voluntary recall decision. For more information visit: https://t.co/Z3NHVJ2k65 pic.twitter.com/tmYvbgAU1I — Pepperidge Farm (@PepperidgeFarm) July 23, 2018

Customers with affected packages can return the items to the place of purchase for a refund.

