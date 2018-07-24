4 varieties of Goldfish Crackers recalled over fears of salmonella

Jul 24, 2018, 2:07 PM ET
The maker of Goldfish Crackers fears four varieties of their snack could have salmonella, triggering a voluntary recall.

Pepperidge Farm announced the action on Monday after an ingredients supplier said whey powder used in a seasoning could be contaminated. No illnesses have been reported so far.

The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

Customers with affected packages can return the items to the place of purchase for a refund.

See the chart to see if you are included in the recall.

