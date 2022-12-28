'Varsity Blues' mastermind Rick Singer pleads for leniency with sentence

Rick Singer’s attorneys said he deserves no more than six months in prison.

The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal – known by its investigative moniker “Varsity Blues” – deserves no more than six months in prison, Rick Singer’s attorneys said Wednesday in a new court filing.

Singer pleaded guilty in 2018 and has since helped federal prosecutors in Boston with their sweeping investigation into bribes paid to athletic coaches, SAT and ACT proctors, and others so students of wealthy parents could cheat their way into some of the country’s best known schools. Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among the more than three dozen parents charged.

William "Rick" Singer founder of the Edge College & Career Network, departs federal court in Boston, after he pleaded guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Steven Senne/AP, FILE

Singer’s attorneys said three years probation, including 12 months of home detention, would be a sufficient sentence, but added “if incarceration is deemed necessary, a six-month sentence, followed by a three-year term of supervised release that includes community service, will satisfy the purposes of sentencing.”

Singer’s cooperation helped prosecutors secure 53 convictions and defense attorneys said that deserved the judge’s consideration.

“Working closely with prosecutors and agents, he strategically planned and made recorded phone calls, attended wired meetings and completed controlled financial transactions,” the defense wrote in a sentencing memo. “His cooperation contributed to the conviction of more than fifty people and the widespread recognition of vulnerabilities in college admissions. Whatever may be said about Rick’s crimes, his cooperation has led to important reforms at great cost to his own safety and reputation.”

Sentencing is scheduled for January 4. Prosecutors have yet to issue their own sentencing memorandum.