Vehicle found in reservoir matches description of SUV driven by missing California teen Kiely Rodni, authorities say

Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

A vehicle found in a reservoir near where a California teen went missing matches the description of the the SUV she was driving, authorities told ABC News on Monday.

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen on Aug. 6 around 12:30 a.m. local time near the Prosser Family Campground in the small town of Truckee, California, some 20 miles north of Lake Tahoe.

She was at a party with upward of 300 people when she vanished along with her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plates and a sticker of a ram below the rear wiper blade, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, which had led the search and investigation.

An unidentified body and vehicle were found in the reservoir on Sunday afternoon, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle, which was pulled from the water overnight, matches the description of Rodni's SUV, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, which is assisting in the investigation, confirmed to ABC News.

Authorities are expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. local time. Rodni's family declined comment on the investigation pending communication from authorities, according to a statement provided to Sacramento ABC affiliate KXTV.

Rodni's cellphone had been out of service since she went missing.

"Her cellphone went dead and became virtually untraceable shortly after," Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, told ABC News during an interview that aired Aug. 9 on "Good Morning America."

Last week, authorities said they were conducting sex offender compliance sweeps as part of their search for Rodni.

Rodni's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, told "Good Morning America during an interview" on Aug. 8 that the last text message she received from her daughter said she was planning to leave the party in about 45 minutes and would be coming "straight home."

Following her disappearance, Rodni was added to the FBI's missing persons database.

